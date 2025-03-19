QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / MITT
Tornare a Azioni

MITT: AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc

7.83 USD 0.03 (0.38%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MITT ha avuto una variazione del -0.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.77 e ad un massimo di 7.91.

Segui le dinamiche di AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MITT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
7.77 7.91
Intervallo Annuale
5.63 7.97
Chiusura Precedente
7.86
Apertura
7.85
Bid
7.83
Ask
8.13
Minimo
7.77
Massimo
7.91
Volume
166
Variazione giornaliera
-0.38%
Variazione Mensile
4.54%
Variazione Semestrale
8.00%
Variazione Annuale
3.71%
21 settembre, domenica