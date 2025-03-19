Valute / MITT
MITT: AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc
7.83 USD 0.03 (0.38%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MITT ha avuto una variazione del -0.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.77 e ad un massimo di 7.91.
Segui le dinamiche di AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MITT News
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.77 7.91
Intervallo Annuale
5.63 7.97
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.86
- Apertura
- 7.85
- Bid
- 7.83
- Ask
- 8.13
- Minimo
- 7.77
- Massimo
- 7.91
- Volume
- 166
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.38%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.54%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.00%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.71%
21 settembre, domenica