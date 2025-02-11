Moedas / MITK
MITK: Mitek Systems Inc
10.09 USD 0.19 (1.92%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MITK para hoje mudou para 1.92%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 9.96 e o mais alto foi 10.19.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Mitek Systems Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
9.96 10.19
Faixa anual
6.93 11.78
- Fechamento anterior
- 9.90
- Open
- 9.96
- Bid
- 10.09
- Ask
- 10.39
- Low
- 9.96
- High
- 10.19
- Volume
- 232
- Mudança diária
- 1.92%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.50%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 24.41%
- Mudança anual
- 15.58%
