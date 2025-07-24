Moedas / MDU
MDU: MDU Resources Group Inc (Holding Company)
15.84 USD 0.01 (0.06%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MDU para hoje mudou para 0.06%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 15.76 e o mais alto foi 15.88.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas MDU Resources Group Inc (Holding Company). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
MDU Notícias
Faixa diária
15.76 15.88
Faixa anual
14.92 30.51
- Fechamento anterior
- 15.83
- Open
- 15.88
- Bid
- 15.84
- Ask
- 16.14
- Low
- 15.76
- High
- 15.88
- Volume
- 60
- Mudança diária
- 0.06%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.28%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -5.99%
- Mudança anual
- -42.19%
