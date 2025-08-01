QuotazioniSezioni
MDU
MDU: MDU Resources Group Inc (Holding Company)

16.70 USD 0.61 (3.79%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MDU ha avuto una variazione del 3.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.31 e ad un massimo di 16.93.

Segui le dinamiche di MDU Resources Group Inc (Holding Company). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
16.31 16.93
Intervallo Annuale
14.92 30.51
Chiusura Precedente
16.09
Apertura
16.49
Bid
16.70
Ask
17.00
Minimo
16.31
Massimo
16.93
Volume
4.867 K
Variazione giornaliera
3.79%
Variazione Mensile
3.02%
Variazione Semestrale
-0.89%
Variazione Annuale
-39.05%
