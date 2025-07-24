通貨 / MDU
MDU: MDU Resources Group Inc (Holding Company)
16.09 USD 0.26 (1.64%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MDUの今日の為替レートは、1.64%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.76の安値と16.14の高値で取引されました。
MDU Resources Group Inc (Holding Company)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
15.76 16.14
1年のレンジ
14.92 30.51
- 以前の終値
- 15.83
- 始値
- 15.88
- 買値
- 16.09
- 買値
- 16.39
- 安値
- 15.76
- 高値
- 16.14
- 出来高
- 1.998 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.64%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.74%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -4.51%
- 1年の変化
- -41.28%
