MCO: Moody's Corporation
512.21 USD 4.22 (0.83%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MCO para hoje mudou para 0.83%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 509.34 e o mais alto foi 517.12.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Moody's Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MCO Notícias
- Avaliação da Moody’s reiterada como Outperform pela RBC com base no crescimento da IA e crédito privado
- Moody’s stock rating reiterated at Outperform by RBC on AI and private credit growth
- Moody's: A Resilient Player in the Bond Rating Market
- 4 Brilliant Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
- UBS reiterates Neutral rating on Moody’s stock, maintains $515 price target
- BlackRock to Open Office in Kuwait Amid Gulf Expansion Strategy
- Moody's: The Perpetual Cash Flow Machine (NYSE:MCO)
- GBOOY or MCO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Wall Street Meets the World Bank: Inside the $510M CLO Deal Shaking Up Global Finance
- AbbVie Smashes Earnings, Bets Big On Depression Drug Bretisilocin
- Tracking Akre Capital Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:AKREX)
- Moody's Increases MERIS Stake to Expand in the Middle East & Africa
- Moody’s to acquire majority stake in Egyptian rating agency MERIS
- 3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Why Is Moody's (MCO) Down 0.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Moody’s Analytics president resigns, BMO Capital maintains Market Perform rating
- Moody’s names Andy Frepp as interim analytics president
- Top Big Data Stocks Powering the Next Wave of AI and Analytics
- Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Columbia High Yield Bond Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:INEAX)
- Moody’s CEO Fauber sells $216k in shares
- Eli Lilly Just Did What Almost No One Dares in 2025
- Columbia Balanced Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:CBLAX)
Faixa diária
509.34 517.12
Faixa anual
378.71 531.94
- Fechamento anterior
- 507.99
- Open
- 510.87
- Bid
- 512.21
- Ask
- 512.51
- Low
- 509.34
- High
- 517.12
- Volume
- 852
- Mudança diária
- 0.83%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.03%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 10.27%
- Mudança anual
- 7.63%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh