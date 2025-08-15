Currencies / MCO
MCO: Moody's Corporation
506.52 USD 2.23 (0.44%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MCO exchange rate has changed by -0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 503.34 and at a high of 508.45.
Follow Moody's Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
503.34 508.45
Year Range
378.71 531.94
- Previous Close
- 508.75
- Open
- 506.55
- Bid
- 506.52
- Ask
- 506.82
- Low
- 503.34
- High
- 508.45
- Volume
- 199
- Daily Change
- -0.44%
- Month Change
- 0.89%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.04%
- Year Change
- 6.44%
