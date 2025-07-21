Moedas / MBWM
MBWM: Mercantile Bank Corporation
47.20 USD 0.41 (0.88%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MBWM para hoje mudou para 0.88%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 46.47 e o mais alto foi 49.35.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Mercantile Bank Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
MBWM Notícias
Faixa diária
46.47 49.35
Faixa anual
37.77 52.98
- Fechamento anterior
- 46.79
- Open
- 48.82
- Bid
- 47.20
- Ask
- 47.50
- Low
- 46.47
- High
- 49.35
- Volume
- 25
- Mudança diária
- 0.88%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.48%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 9.06%
- Mudança anual
- 9.77%
