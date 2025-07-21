Devises / MBWM
MBWM: Mercantile Bank Corporation
47.00 USD 1.29 (2.67%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de MBWM a changé de -2.67% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 46.98 et à un maximum de 48.68.
Suivez la dynamique Mercantile Bank Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
46.98 48.68
Range Annuel
37.77 52.98
- Clôture Précédente
- 48.29
- Ouverture
- 48.27
- Bid
- 47.00
- Ask
- 47.30
- Plus Bas
- 46.98
- Plus Haut
- 48.68
- Volume
- 140
- Changement quotidien
- -2.67%
- Changement Mensuel
- -2.89%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 8.60%
- Changement Annuel
- 9.30%
20 septembre, samedi