MBWM: Mercantile Bank Corporation

47.00 USD 1.29 (2.67%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de MBWM a changé de -2.67% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 46.98 et à un maximum de 48.68.

Suivez la dynamique Mercantile Bank Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
46.98 48.68
Range Annuel
37.77 52.98
Clôture Précédente
48.29
Ouverture
48.27
Bid
47.00
Ask
47.30
Plus Bas
46.98
Plus Haut
48.68
Volume
140
Changement quotidien
-2.67%
Changement Mensuel
-2.89%
Changement à 6 Mois
8.60%
Changement Annuel
9.30%
