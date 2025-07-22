Currencies / MBWM
MBWM: Mercantile Bank Corporation
46.78 USD 0.67 (1.41%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MBWM exchange rate has changed by -1.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.45 and at a high of 47.92.
Follow Mercantile Bank Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MBWM News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Mercantile Bank (MBWM) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Could Be a Great Choice
- Tuesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Could Be a Great Choice
- Wednesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Mercantile bank director Williams buys $9,457 in shares
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 27
- Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
- Mercantile Bank: With A LTD Ratio Of 100%, The Focus Is On The Securities Portfolio
- New Strong Buy Stocks for July 25th
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 25th
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Mercantile Bank stock rating upgraded by Raymond James on strong fees
- Mercantile Bank price target raised to $56 from $47.50 at Piper Sandler
- Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Mercantile Bank beats Q2 2025 earnings forecast
- Mercantile Bank Q2 2025 slides reveal strong earnings growth, stable outlook
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Q2 Earnings
- Mercantile Bank stock steady as Raymond James reiterates Market Perform
- Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Mercantile earnings beat by $0.15, revenue topped estimates
Daily Range
46.45 47.92
Year Range
37.77 52.98
- Previous Close
- 47.45
- Open
- 47.25
- Bid
- 46.78
- Ask
- 47.08
- Low
- 46.45
- High
- 47.92
- Volume
- 82
- Daily Change
- -1.41%
- Month Change
- -3.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.09%
- Year Change
- 8.79%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%