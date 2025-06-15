Moedas / LYG
LYG: Lloyds Banking Group Plc American Depositary Shares
4.56 USD 0.01 (0.22%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LYG para hoje mudou para 0.22%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.53 e o mais alto foi 4.61.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Lloyds Banking Group Plc American Depositary Shares. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
4.53 4.61
Faixa anual
2.56 4.63
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.55
- Open
- 4.56
- Bid
- 4.56
- Ask
- 4.86
- Low
- 4.53
- High
- 4.61
- Volume
- 3.058 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.22%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.31%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 19.37%
- Mudança anual
- 45.69%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh