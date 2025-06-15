Währungen / LYG
LYG: Lloyds Banking Group Plc American Depositary Shares
4.57 USD 0.01 (0.22%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von LYG hat sich für heute um 0.22% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.54 bis zu einem Hoch von 4.59 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Lloyds Banking Group Plc American Depositary Shares-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
LYG News
- LYG or CM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Marvell Technology, Dell And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST), Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)
- LYG or EBKDY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Six High Dividend Stocks You Can Count On
- European Banks: Strong Returns Since 2019 But Are Valuations Still Attractive?
- Goldman Sachs upgrades Lloyds Banking Group stock to Buy on strong growth outlook
- Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets posts solid half-year profit amid volatility
- Lloyds Banking Group: Share Price Rally Limits Upside Potential (NYSE:LYG)
- Lloyds Banking Group plc 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:LYG)
- Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) H1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Lloyds Banking Q2 Earnings: Structural Hedge Tailwind Continues To Power Growth (NYSE:LYG)
- Oakmark Global Concentrated Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Oakmark Global Select Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Oakmark Global Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- ClearBridge International Growth ACWI Ex-US Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- LYG or DBSDY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Post-Crisis Rules to Keep Banks Safe Are on the Way Out
- FFC: There Is No Compelling Reason To Buy This Fund Over Other Preferred CEFs
- ClearBridge International Growth ADR Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- ClearBridge International Value Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- NYLI Epoch International Choice Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- NYLI Epoch Global Choice ADR Q1 2025 Commentary (ICEUX)
- Lloyds Banking Group to redeem $1.25 billion in senior notes
- Impax International Sustainable Economy Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Tagesspanne
4.54 4.59
Jahresspanne
2.56 4.63
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 4.56
- Eröffnung
- 4.56
- Bid
- 4.57
- Ask
- 4.87
- Tief
- 4.54
- Hoch
- 4.59
- Volumen
- 2.489 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.22%
- Monatsänderung
- 8.55%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 19.63%
- Jahresänderung
- 46.01%
