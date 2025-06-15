KurseKategorien
Währungen / LYG
Zurück zum Aktien

LYG: Lloyds Banking Group Plc American Depositary Shares

4.57 USD 0.01 (0.22%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von LYG hat sich für heute um 0.22% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.54 bis zu einem Hoch von 4.59 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Lloyds Banking Group Plc American Depositary Shares-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LYG News

Tagesspanne
4.54 4.59
Jahresspanne
2.56 4.63
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
4.56
Eröffnung
4.56
Bid
4.57
Ask
4.87
Tief
4.54
Hoch
4.59
Volumen
2.489 K
Tagesänderung
0.22%
Monatsänderung
8.55%
6-Monatsänderung
19.63%
Jahresänderung
46.01%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K