LYG: Lloyds Banking Group Plc American Depositary Shares
4.57 USD 0.01 (0.22%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LYGの今日の為替レートは、0.22%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.54の安値と4.59の高値で取引されました。
Lloyds Banking Group Plc American Depositary Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
4.54 4.59
1年のレンジ
2.56 4.63
- 以前の終値
- 4.56
- 始値
- 4.56
- 買値
- 4.57
- 買値
- 4.87
- 安値
- 4.54
- 高値
- 4.59
- 出来高
- 2.489 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.22%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.55%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 19.63%
- 1年の変化
- 46.01%
