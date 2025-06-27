クォートセクション
通貨 / LYG
LYG: Lloyds Banking Group Plc American Depositary Shares

4.57 USD 0.01 (0.22%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LYGの今日の為替レートは、0.22%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.54の安値と4.59の高値で取引されました。

Lloyds Banking Group Plc American Depositary Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
4.54 4.59
1年のレンジ
2.56 4.63
以前の終値
4.56
始値
4.56
買値
4.57
買値
4.87
安値
4.54
高値
4.59
出来高
2.489 K
1日の変化
0.22%
1ヶ月の変化
8.55%
6ヶ月の変化
19.63%
1年の変化
46.01%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K