QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / LYG
Tornare a Azioni

LYG: Lloyds Banking Group Plc American Depositary Shares

4.46 USD 0.11 (2.41%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LYG ha avuto una variazione del -2.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.45 e ad un massimo di 4.48.

Segui le dinamiche di Lloyds Banking Group Plc American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LYG News

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.45 4.48
Intervallo Annuale
2.56 4.63
Chiusura Precedente
4.57
Apertura
4.45
Bid
4.46
Ask
4.76
Minimo
4.45
Massimo
4.48
Volume
1.849 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.41%
Variazione Mensile
5.94%
Variazione Semestrale
16.75%
Variazione Annuale
42.49%
20 settembre, sabato