LYG
LYG: Lloyds Banking Group Plc American Depositary Shares
4.46 USD 0.11 (2.41%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LYG ha avuto una variazione del -2.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.45 e ad un massimo di 4.48.
Segui le dinamiche di Lloyds Banking Group Plc American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.45 4.48
Intervallo Annuale
2.56 4.63
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.57
- Apertura
- 4.45
- Bid
- 4.46
- Ask
- 4.76
- Minimo
- 4.45
- Massimo
- 4.48
- Volume
- 1.849 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.41%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.94%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 16.75%
- Variazione Annuale
- 42.49%
20 settembre, sabato