货币 / LYG
LYG: Lloyds Banking Group Plc American Depositary Shares
4.55 USD 0.07 (1.52%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LYG汇率已更改-1.52%。当日，交易品种以低点4.54和高点4.61进行交易。
关注Lloyds Banking Group Plc American Depositary Shares动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LYG新闻
- LYG or CM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Marvell Technology, Dell And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST), Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)
- LYG or EBKDY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Six High Dividend Stocks You Can Count On
- European Banks: Strong Returns Since 2019 But Are Valuations Still Attractive?
- Goldman Sachs upgrades Lloyds Banking Group stock to Buy on strong growth outlook
- Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets posts solid half-year profit amid volatility
- Lloyds Banking Group: Share Price Rally Limits Upside Potential (NYSE:LYG)
- Lloyds Banking Group plc 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:LYG)
- Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) H1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Lloyds Banking Q2 Earnings: Structural Hedge Tailwind Continues To Power Growth (NYSE:LYG)
- Oakmark Global Concentrated Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Oakmark Global Select Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Oakmark Global Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- ClearBridge International Growth ACWI Ex-US Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- LYG or DBSDY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Post-Crisis Rules to Keep Banks Safe Are on the Way Out
- FFC: There Is No Compelling Reason To Buy This Fund Over Other Preferred CEFs
- ClearBridge International Growth ADR Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- ClearBridge International Value Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- NYLI Epoch International Choice Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- NYLI Epoch Global Choice ADR Q1 2025 Commentary (ICEUX)
- Lloyds Banking Group to redeem $1.25 billion in senior notes
- Impax International Sustainable Economy Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
日范围
4.54 4.61
年范围
2.56 4.63
- 前一天收盘价
- 4.62
- 开盘价
- 4.59
- 卖价
- 4.55
- 买价
- 4.85
- 最低价
- 4.54
- 最高价
- 4.61
- 交易量
- 2.739 K
- 日变化
- -1.52%
- 月变化
- 8.08%
- 6个月变化
- 19.11%
- 年变化
- 45.37%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值