Divisas / LYG
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
LYG: Lloyds Banking Group Plc American Depositary Shares
4.56 USD 0.01 (0.22%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de LYG de hoy ha cambiado un 0.22%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 4.53, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 4.61.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Lloyds Banking Group Plc American Depositary Shares. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LYG News
- LYG or CM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Marvell Technology, Dell And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST), Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)
- LYG or EBKDY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Six High Dividend Stocks You Can Count On
- European Banks: Strong Returns Since 2019 But Are Valuations Still Attractive?
- Goldman Sachs upgrades Lloyds Banking Group stock to Buy on strong growth outlook
- Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets posts solid half-year profit amid volatility
- Lloyds Banking Group: Share Price Rally Limits Upside Potential (NYSE:LYG)
- Lloyds Banking Group plc 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:LYG)
- Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) H1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Lloyds Banking Q2 Earnings: Structural Hedge Tailwind Continues To Power Growth (NYSE:LYG)
- Oakmark Global Concentrated Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Oakmark Global Select Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Oakmark Global Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- ClearBridge International Growth ACWI Ex-US Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- LYG or DBSDY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Post-Crisis Rules to Keep Banks Safe Are on the Way Out
- FFC: There Is No Compelling Reason To Buy This Fund Over Other Preferred CEFs
- ClearBridge International Growth ADR Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- ClearBridge International Value Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- NYLI Epoch International Choice Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- NYLI Epoch Global Choice ADR Q1 2025 Commentary (ICEUX)
- Lloyds Banking Group to redeem $1.25 billion in senior notes
- Impax International Sustainable Economy Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Rango diario
4.53 4.61
Rango anual
2.56 4.63
- Cierres anteriores
- 4.55
- Open
- 4.56
- Bid
- 4.56
- Ask
- 4.86
- Low
- 4.53
- High
- 4.61
- Volumen
- 2.795 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.22%
- Cambio mensual
- 8.31%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 19.37%
- Cambio anual
- 45.69%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B