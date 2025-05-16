Moedas / LXRX
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
LXRX: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc
1.20 USD 0.11 (10.09%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LXRX para hoje mudou para 10.09%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.11 e o mais alto foi 1.23.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LXRX Notícias
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock rises as H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating
- Lexicon submits new data to FDA for potential diabetes drug approval
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock at $4
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ Strategic Retrenchment Will Take Years To Show Results (LXRX)
- Lexicon (LXRX) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Jefferies raises Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock price target to $0.85
- Lexicon Q2 2025 slides: Strategic pivot yields profit as pipeline advances
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Lexicon earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals regains Nasdaq compliance
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals regains Nasdaq compliance for minimum bid price
- Lexicon Q1 2025 slides: EPS beat, revenue miss, strategic partnerships advance
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates buy rating on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock
- Lexicon to Present Data at the 85th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA)
- Novo signs $812 million weight-loss drug license deal with US biotech Deep Apple
- Novo signs $812 million weight-loss drug license deal with US biotech Deep Apple
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals surges 67% following InvestingPro’s Fair Value signal
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals at Jefferies Conference: Strategic Partnerships and Pipeline Progress
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
- Lexicon at H.C. Wainwright Conference: Strategic Pipeline Developments
- SONATA-HCM Study Design Presented at Heart Failure 2025, the Annual Congress of the Heart Failure Association of the European Society of Cardiology
- Novo Nordisk Sheds 4% After Ousting CEO As Eli Lilly Rivalry Slams Stock Price
Faixa diária
1.11 1.23
Faixa anual
0.28 2.18
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.09
- Open
- 1.11
- Bid
- 1.20
- Ask
- 1.50
- Low
- 1.11
- High
- 1.23
- Volume
- 2.433 K
- Mudança diária
- 10.09%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.14%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 160.87%
- Mudança anual
- -24.05%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh