통화 / LXRX
LXRX: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc
1.19 USD 0.03 (2.46%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LXRX 환율이 오늘 -2.46%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.16이고 고가는 1.26이었습니다.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
1.16 1.26
년간 변동
0.28 2.18
- 이전 종가
- 1.22
- 시가
- 1.24
- Bid
- 1.19
- Ask
- 1.49
- 저가
- 1.16
- 고가
- 1.26
- 볼륨
- 1.977 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.46%
- 월 변동
- 6.25%
- 6개월 변동
- 158.70%
- 년간 변동율
- -24.68%
20 9월, 토요일