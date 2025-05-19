Divisas / LXRX
LXRX: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc
1.09 USD 0.01 (0.91%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de LXRX de hoy ha cambiado un -0.91%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 1.06, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 1.11.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
LXRX News
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals mantiene calificación de Compra en H.C. Wainwright
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock rises as H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating
- Lexicon submits new data to FDA for potential diabetes drug approval
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock at $4
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ Strategic Retrenchment Will Take Years To Show Results (LXRX)
- Lexicon (LXRX) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Jefferies raises Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock price target to $0.85
- Lexicon Q2 2025 slides: Strategic pivot yields profit as pipeline advances
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Lexicon earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals regains Nasdaq compliance
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals regains Nasdaq compliance for minimum bid price
- Lexicon Q1 2025 slides: EPS beat, revenue miss, strategic partnerships advance
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates buy rating on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock
- Lexicon to Present Data at the 85th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA)
- Novo signs $812 million weight-loss drug license deal with US biotech Deep Apple
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals surges 67% following InvestingPro’s Fair Value signal
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals at Jefferies Conference: Strategic Partnerships and Pipeline Progress
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
- Lexicon at H.C. Wainwright Conference: Strategic Pipeline Developments
- SONATA-HCM Study Design Presented at Heart Failure 2025, the Annual Congress of the Heart Failure Association of the European Society of Cardiology
Rango diario
1.06 1.11
Rango anual
0.28 2.18
- Cierres anteriores
- 1.10
- Open
- 1.08
- Bid
- 1.09
- Ask
- 1.39
- Low
- 1.06
- High
- 1.11
- Volumen
- 1.551 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.91%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.68%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 136.96%
- Cambio anual
- -31.01%
