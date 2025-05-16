QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / LXRX
Tornare a Azioni

LXRX: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc

1.19 USD 0.03 (2.46%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LXRX ha avuto una variazione del -2.46% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.16 e ad un massimo di 1.26.

Segui le dinamiche di Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LXRX News

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.16 1.26
Intervallo Annuale
0.28 2.18
Chiusura Precedente
1.22
Apertura
1.24
Bid
1.19
Ask
1.49
Minimo
1.16
Massimo
1.26
Volume
1.977 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.46%
Variazione Mensile
6.25%
Variazione Semestrale
158.70%
Variazione Annuale
-24.68%
20 settembre, sabato