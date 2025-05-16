Valute / LXRX
LXRX: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc
1.19 USD 0.03 (2.46%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LXRX ha avuto una variazione del -2.46% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.16 e ad un massimo di 1.26.
Segui le dinamiche di Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
LXRX News
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock rises as H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating
- Lexicon submits new data to FDA for potential diabetes drug approval
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock at $4
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ Strategic Retrenchment Will Take Years To Show Results (LXRX)
- Lexicon (LXRX) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Jefferies raises Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock price target to $0.85
- Lexicon Q2 2025 slides: Strategic pivot yields profit as pipeline advances
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Lexicon earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals regains Nasdaq compliance
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals regains Nasdaq compliance for minimum bid price
- Lexicon Q1 2025 slides: EPS beat, revenue miss, strategic partnerships advance
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates buy rating on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock
- Lexicon to Present Data at the 85th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA)
- Novo signs $812 million weight-loss drug license deal with US biotech Deep Apple
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals surges 67% following InvestingPro’s Fair Value signal
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals at Jefferies Conference: Strategic Partnerships and Pipeline Progress
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
- Lexicon at H.C. Wainwright Conference: Strategic Pipeline Developments
- SONATA-HCM Study Design Presented at Heart Failure 2025, the Annual Congress of the Heart Failure Association of the European Society of Cardiology
- Novo Nordisk Sheds 4% After Ousting CEO As Eli Lilly Rivalry Slams Stock Price
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.16 1.26
Intervallo Annuale
0.28 2.18
20 settembre, sabato