通貨 / LXRX
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
LXRX: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc
1.22 USD 0.13 (11.93%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LXRXの今日の為替レートは、11.93%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.11の安値と1.25の高値で取引されました。
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LXRX News
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock rises as H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating
- Lexicon submits new data to FDA for potential diabetes drug approval
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock at $4
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ Strategic Retrenchment Will Take Years To Show Results (LXRX)
- Lexicon (LXRX) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Jefferies raises Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock price target to $0.85
- Lexicon Q2 2025 slides: Strategic pivot yields profit as pipeline advances
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Lexicon earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals regains Nasdaq compliance
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals regains Nasdaq compliance for minimum bid price
- Lexicon Q1 2025 slides: EPS beat, revenue miss, strategic partnerships advance
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates buy rating on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock
- Lexicon to Present Data at the 85th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA)
- Novo signs $812 million weight-loss drug license deal with US biotech Deep Apple
- Novo signs $812 million weight-loss drug license deal with US biotech Deep Apple
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals surges 67% following InvestingPro’s Fair Value signal
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals at Jefferies Conference: Strategic Partnerships and Pipeline Progress
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
- Lexicon at H.C. Wainwright Conference: Strategic Pipeline Developments
- SONATA-HCM Study Design Presented at Heart Failure 2025, the Annual Congress of the Heart Failure Association of the European Society of Cardiology
- Novo Nordisk Sheds 4% After Ousting CEO As Eli Lilly Rivalry Slams Stock Price
1日のレンジ
1.11 1.25
1年のレンジ
0.28 2.18
- 以前の終値
- 1.09
- 始値
- 1.11
- 買値
- 1.22
- 買値
- 1.52
- 安値
- 1.11
- 高値
- 1.25
- 出来高
- 3.974 K
- 1日の変化
- 11.93%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.93%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 165.22%
- 1年の変化
- -22.78%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K