Moedas / LNZA
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
LNZA: LanzaTech Global Inc
19.77 USD 0.94 (4.99%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LNZA para hoje mudou para 4.99%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 19.20 e o mais alto foi 19.77.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas LanzaTech Global Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LNZA Notícias
- LanzaTech Global, Inc. (LNZA) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- LanzaTech Revenue Drops 48% in Q2
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (August 18 to August 22) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- LanzaTech announces 1-for-100 reverse stock split to maintain Nasdaq listing
- N-able (NABL) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- LanzaTech Global stockholders approve key proposals at annual meeting
- LanzaTech secures £6.4 million UK grant for sustainable aviation fuel
- LanzaTech Global plans workforce reduction by August
- Sedron Appoints Geoff Trukenbrod as Chief Financial Officer
- lanzatech announces key agreements and leadership changes
- lanzatech amends stock purchase agreement, extends financing deadlines
- LanzaTech Advances Transformation with Leadership Changes and Cost Optimization Actions
- LanzaTech Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Faixa diária
19.20 19.77
Faixa anual
0.15 27.49
- Fechamento anterior
- 18.83
- Open
- 19.20
- Bid
- 19.77
- Ask
- 20.07
- Low
- 19.20
- High
- 19.77
- Volume
- 2
- Mudança diária
- 4.99%
- Mudança mensal
- -7.96%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 8137.50%
- Mudança anual
- 893.47%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh