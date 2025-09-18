Moedas / LINE
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
LINE
42.19 USD 0.69 (1.66%)
Setor: Outros símbolos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LINE para hoje mudou para 1.66%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 41.37 e o mais alto foi 42.23.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas . As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Aplicativos de negociação para LINE
FuTuRe 01 Phi Cubic Fractals Pack1
Claudio De Carvalho Aguiar
5 (1)
PACK 1 do Phi Cubic Fractals com opção para estender os indicadores no FUTURO, para o lado direito do gráfico Este produto contém os indicadores do PACK 1 (Lines + LineSAR + Channels + BTL + Ladder) + MODO FUTURO Phi Lines - medias moveis especiais, semelhantes às MIMAs do Phicube, capazes de indicar com muita clareza tanto a tendencia como a consolidação; Phi LineSAR - apaga ou destaca as Phi Lines para mostrar apenas as linhas que funcionam como suporte ou resistencia, indicando o limite de
DoctorEdge V LINE Pump it Dump it Strategy Pro
Domingos Jose Antonio Lopes
DoctorEdge V-LINE (Pump it & Dump it) Strategy Pro Confirma a direção da tendência usando lógica inteligente de impulso e comportamento do preço Como Funciona O DoctorEdge V-LINE é um indicador visual inteligente criado para detectar impulsos de tendência e confirmar sua força com base na reação do preço em zonas dinâmicas. Tendência de Compra: Quando o preço atinge o nível -20 , a linha fica verde , sinalizando uma possível compra . Se o preço romper o nível 0 para cima e a linha conti
Previous Highs and Lows Indicator MT5 The Previous Highs & Lows Indicator works by processing raw price information to pinpoint the latest market High and Low values over selected time intervals. It then marks these points on the chart with horizontal lines, which can be static or adjust dynamically. These reference points are determined from the highest and lowest prices recorded in the current day, the day before, the previous week, or even the last completed candle. The calculation engine
FREE
EmaCrossoverEA
Noppawat Tumjai
EMA Crossover EA ATR Final Automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 – EMA Crossover • RSI Filter • ATR-Based SL/TP • Trailing Stop • LINE Notify Product Overview EMA Crossover EA ATR Final is a turnkey Expert Advisor engineered to trade Forex pairs and Gold (XAUUSD) on MT5. It generates entry signals when a fast EMA crosses a slow EMA, confirms them with RSI, and automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR. A built-in trailing stop locks in profits, and all trade execution
FREE
TrendlineBreak Alert
Yasir Zaidi
4 (2)
Get ALERTS for break of your TRENDLINES, SUPPORT LINES, RESISTANCE LINE, ANY LINE!! 1. Draw a line on the chart (Trend, support, resistance, whatever you like) and give it a name (e.g. MY EURUSD line) 2. Load the Indicator and input the Line Name the same name in Indicator INPUT so system knows the name of your line (= MY EURUSD line) 3. Get Alerts when Price breaks the line and closes Works on All Time frames and charts LEAVE A COMMENT AND IF THERE IS ENOUGH INTEREST I WILL WRITE AN EA WHICH W
FREE
Defense Line
Silvio Marcos Garcia
Indicador que determina com bastante precisão " futura " onde os COMPRADORES e VENDEDORES irão defender suas posições. NÃO utiliza médias móveis , Fibonacci ou quaisquer outros indicadores de base. SIMPLES E EFICIENTE !! Nestas regiões de defesa " DEFENSE LINE " é a melhor região para a tomada de decisão de compra / venda. 1- Coloque o indicador no gráfico 2 - Mova as linhas Verticais para o período a ser analisado 3 - A Defense Line irá ser desenhada automaticamente 4 - Para apagar a Defense
MACD Cross Alert
Giovanna Talio
GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS ! 100 % PER MONTH PROFIT---- MY NEW SIGNAL HERE -------> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2162238?source=Site+Signals+My# MACD Cross Alert is a tool indicator that notificate directly to your phone whenever the signal line crosses the base line. For more accurate signals,crosses are filtered like this : Buy Signal : SIGNAL LINE CROSSES ABOVE BASE LINE AND BOTH ARE ABOVE THE 0 VALUE Sell Signal : SIGNAL LINE CROSSES BELOW BASE LINE AN
LineTrader
Nykolai Kalchenko
LINE TRADER is a universal semi-automatic Expert Advisor for trading on vertical and horizontal levels. The Expert Advisor actually consists of 4 buttons, with the help of which lines are drawn, and an information field, which displays information about trading on the account and separately for a currency pair. The Expert Advisor automatically works on any lines selected by the trader. Lines can be drawn from any convenient angle. You just need to draw a line: - OPEN - open an order; -
Faixa diária
41.37 42.23
Faixa anual
38.83 79.67
- Fechamento anterior
- 41.50
- Open
- 41.63
- Bid
- 42.19
- Ask
- 42.49
- Low
- 41.37
- High
- 42.23
- Volume
- 118
- Mudança diária
- 1.66%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.30%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -27.82%
- Mudança anual
- -46.59%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh