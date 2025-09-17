货币 / LINE
LINE
43.94 USD 0.97 (2.26%)
版块: 其他交易品种 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LINE汇率已更改2.26%。当日，交易品种以低点42.82和高点44.01进行交易。
关注动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LINE交易应用程序
FuTuRe 01 Phi Cubic Fractals Pack1
Claudio De Carvalho Aguiar
5 (1)
This product contains following indicators: (Lines + LineSAR + Channels + BTL + Ladder) Phi Lines - special EMAs, similar to MIMAs from Phicube; Phi LineSAR - erase and highlight Phi Lines in support or resistance. Similart to MIMASAR from Phicube; Phi Channels - show support and resistance, similar to Phibo from Phicube (Green and Read Lines); Phi BTL - candles color following Phi Lines alignment; Phi LADDER - Indicator that allow you to visualize possible targets. FUTURO Tool Future too
DoctorEdge V LINE Pump it Dump it Strategy Pro
Domingos Jose Antonio Lopes
DoctorEdge V-LINE (Pump it & Dump it) Strategy Pro Confirms trend direction using smart momentum logic and key price behavior How It Works DoctorEdge V-LINE is a smart visual indicator designed to detect trend impulses and confirm their strength based on how price reacts around certain dynamic zones. Buy Trend: When price reaches level -20 , the line turns green , signaling a potential buy . If price breaks above level 0 and the line stays green, the uptrend is confirmed . If price doe
Previous Highs and Lows Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Previous Highs and Lows Indicator MT5 The Previous Highs & Lows Indicator works by processing raw price information to pinpoint the latest market High and Low values over selected time intervals. It then marks these points on the chart with horizontal lines, which can be static or adjust dynamically. These reference points are determined from the highest and lowest prices recorded in the current day, the day before, the previous week, or even the last completed candle. The calculation engine
FREE
EmaCrossoverEA
Noppawat Tumjai
EMA Crossover EA ATR Final Automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 – EMA Crossover • RSI Filter • ATR-Based SL/TP • Trailing Stop • LINE Notify Product Overview EMA Crossover EA ATR Final is a turnkey Expert Advisor engineered to trade Forex pairs and Gold (XAUUSD) on MT5. It generates entry signals when a fast EMA crosses a slow EMA, confirms them with RSI, and automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR. A built-in trailing stop locks in profits, and all trade execution
FREE
TrendlineBreak Alert
Yasir Zaidi
4 (2)
Get ALERTS for break of your TRENDLINES, SUPPORT LINES, RESISTANCE LINE, ANY LINE!! 1. Draw a line on the chart (Trend, support, resistance, whatever you like) and give it a name (e.g. MY EURUSD line) 2. Load the Indicator and input the Line Name the same name in Indicator INPUT so system knows the name of your line (= MY EURUSD line) 3. Get Alerts when Price breaks the line and closes Works on All Time frames and charts LEAVE A COMMENT AND IF THERE IS ENOUGH INTEREST I WILL WRITE AN EA WHICH W
FREE
Defense Line
Silvio Marcos Garcia
Indicator that determines very accurately "future" where BUYERS and SELLERS will defend their positions. DOES NOT use moving averages, Fibonacci or any other underlying indicators. SIMPLE AND EFFICIENT !! In these defense regions "DEFENSE LINE" is the best region for decision making to buy / sell. 1- Place the indicator on the chart 2 - Move the Vertical lines to the period to be analyzed 3 - The Defense Line will be drawn automatically 4 - To erase the Defense Line, press the "R" key
MACD Cross Alert
Giovanna Talio
GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS ! 100 % PER MONTH PROFIT---- MY NEW SIGNAL HERE -------> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2162238?source=Site+Signals+My# MACD Cross Alert is a tool indicator that notificate directly to your phone whenever the signal line crosses the base line. For more accurate signals,crosses are filtered like this : Buy Signal : SIGNAL LINE CROSSES ABOVE BASE LINE AND BOTH ARE ABOVE THE 0 VALUE Sell Signal : SIGNAL LINE CROSSES BELOW BASE LINE AN
LineTrader
Nykolai Kalchenko
LINE TRADER是一款多功能的半自動Expert Advisor，用於交易垂直和水平水平。 EA交易實際上包括四個用於繪製線條的按鈕和一個信息字段，該信息字段顯示有關帳戶交易以及有關貨幣對的交易信息。 EA交易自動在交易者選擇的任何行上工作。可以以任何方便的角度繪製線條。您只需要畫一條線： -OPEN-開單； -止損-止損； -TAKE 2-完全完成交易； -TAKE1-部分保存/關閉訂單； 線條是標準繪製的，因此可以是射線或線段（可選）的形式。 此EA交易適合在以下交易中使用的交易者： -交易的水平水平和方法（突破，回調，虛假突破）； -模式（三角形，通道等）； -垂直（傾斜，趨勢）水平； -交易趨勢，突破或趨勢反轉（所有類型的水平）； -嵌套線； -使用水平或傾斜方法搜索交易入口點的任何其他類型的交易。 好處 EA簡單易懂； 適合新手交易者； EA交易適用於MetaTrader 5中的任何金融工具，包括外匯，加密，CFD，Metalls； 特殊類型的手數類型和止損（在設置中）； LINE TRADER顧問的功能 在任何工具
日范围
42.82 44.01
年范围
38.83 79.67
- 前一天收盘价
- 42.97
- 开盘价
- 43.05
- 卖价
- 43.94
- 买价
- 44.24
- 最低价
- 42.82
- 最高价
- 44.01
- 交易量
- 790
- 日变化
- 2.26%
- 月变化
- 5.50%
- 6个月变化
- -24.82%
- 年变化
- -44.38%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值