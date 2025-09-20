Valute / LINE
LINE
40.38 USD 0.11 (0.27%)
Settore: Altri Simboli Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LINE ha avuto una variazione del -0.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 39.84 e ad un massimo di 40.64.
Segui le dinamiche di . Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
39.84 40.64
Intervallo Annuale
38.83 79.67
- Chiusura Precedente
- 40.49
- Apertura
- 40.44
- Bid
- 40.38
- Ask
- 40.68
- Minimo
- 39.84
- Massimo
- 40.64
- Volume
- 4.066 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.27%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.05%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -30.92%
- Variazione Annuale
- -48.89%
20 settembre, sabato