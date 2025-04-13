Moedas / LESL
LESL: Leslie's Inc
0.28 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LESL para hoje mudou para 0.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 0.28 e o mais alto foi 0.30.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Leslie's Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
LESL Notícias
- Leslie’s nomeia Jeff White como novo CFO a partir de 5 de outubro
- U.S. earnings season showed consumer is feeling good, Mizuho says
- Leslie’s CFR downgraded to Caa3 by Moody’s amid financial struggles
- Leslie’s Poolmart downgraded to ’CCC+’ amid weak sales, high debt
- Leslie’s stock price target lowered to $0.50 from $0.75 at Loop Capital
- Leslie’s stock price target lowered to $0.35 from $0.65 at Jefferies
- Leslie’s stock price target lowered to $0.35 at Telsey on weak demand
- Leslie's, Inc. (LESL) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Analysts Estimate Kenvue (KVUE) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Leslie’s stock price target lowered to $0.47 by Stifel on weak results
- Leslie’s stock price target lowered to $0.75 from $1.00 at Loop Capital
- Procter & Gamble (PG) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Leslie’s shares plunge as Q3 sales decline, 2025 guidance withdrawn
- Leslie’s stock price target lowered to $0.75 at Telsey on weak sales
- Leslie’s reports 12% sales decline amid challenging weather conditions
- Leslie’s appoints Amy College as new chief merchandising officer
- Leslie’s stock price target cut to $1 by Mizuho on margin pressure
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF Q1 2025 Commentary (EBIT)
- Level Up Your Pool Game with Leslie’s Refreshed Pool Perks Rewards Program
- Leslie’s Poolmart Inc. credit rating downgraded at S&P amid weaker business prospects
- Stifel raises Leslie’s stock target to $0.57, maintains hold rating
- The 1-Minute Market Report April 13, 2025
Faixa diária
0.28 0.30
Faixa anual
0.27 3.64
- Fechamento anterior
- 0.28
- Open
- 0.30
- Bid
- 0.28
- Ask
- 0.58
- Low
- 0.28
- High
- 0.30
- Volume
- 1.636 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.00%
- Mudança mensal
- -15.15%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -62.16%
- Mudança anual
- -91.08%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh