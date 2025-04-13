通貨 / LESL
LESL: Leslie's Inc
0.28 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LESLの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.28の安値と0.30の高値で取引されました。
Leslie's Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
LESL News
- レスリーズ、10月5日付でジェフ・ホワイトを新CFOに任命
- Leslie’s appoints Jeff White as new CFO effective October 5
- U.S. earnings season showed consumer is feeling good, Mizuho says
- Leslie’s CFR downgraded to Caa3 by Moody’s amid financial struggles
- Leslie’s Poolmart downgraded to ’CCC+’ amid weak sales, high debt
- Leslie’s stock price target lowered to $0.50 from $0.75 at Loop Capital
- Leslie’s stock price target lowered to $0.35 from $0.65 at Jefferies
- Leslie’s stock price target lowered to $0.35 at Telsey on weak demand
- Leslie's, Inc. (LESL) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Analysts Estimate Kenvue (KVUE) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Leslie’s stock price target lowered to $0.47 by Stifel on weak results
- Leslie’s stock price target lowered to $0.75 from $1.00 at Loop Capital
- Procter & Gamble (PG) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Leslie’s shares plunge as Q3 sales decline, 2025 guidance withdrawn
- Leslie’s stock price target lowered to $0.75 at Telsey on weak sales
- Leslie’s reports 12% sales decline amid challenging weather conditions
- Leslie’s appoints Amy College as new chief merchandising officer
- Leslie’s stock price target cut to $1 by Mizuho on margin pressure
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF Q1 2025 Commentary (EBIT)
- Level Up Your Pool Game with Leslie’s Refreshed Pool Perks Rewards Program
- Leslie’s Poolmart Inc. credit rating downgraded at S&P amid weaker business prospects
- Stifel raises Leslie’s stock target to $0.57, maintains hold rating
- The 1-Minute Market Report April 13, 2025
1日のレンジ
0.28 0.30
1年のレンジ
0.27 3.64
- 以前の終値
- 0.28
- 始値
- 0.30
- 買値
- 0.28
- 買値
- 0.58
- 安値
- 0.28
- 高値
- 0.30
- 出来高
- 1.636 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -15.15%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -62.16%
- 1年の変化
- -91.08%
