통화 / LESL
LESL: Leslie's Inc
0.28 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LESL 환율이 오늘 0.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.27이고 고가는 0.29이었습니다.
Leslie's Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LESL News
- 레슬리스, 제프 화이트 CFO 10월 5일 임명
- Leslie’s appoints Jeff White as new CFO effective October 5
- U.S. earnings season showed consumer is feeling good, Mizuho says
- Leslie’s CFR downgraded to Caa3 by Moody’s amid financial struggles
- Leslie’s Poolmart downgraded to ’CCC+’ amid weak sales, high debt
- Leslie’s stock price target lowered to $0.50 from $0.75 at Loop Capital
- Leslie’s stock price target lowered to $0.35 from $0.65 at Jefferies
- Leslie’s stock price target lowered to $0.35 at Telsey on weak demand
- Leslie's, Inc. (LESL) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Analysts Estimate Kenvue (KVUE) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Leslie’s stock price target lowered to $0.47 by Stifel on weak results
- Leslie’s stock price target lowered to $0.75 from $1.00 at Loop Capital
- Procter & Gamble (PG) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Leslie’s shares plunge as Q3 sales decline, 2025 guidance withdrawn
- Leslie’s stock price target lowered to $0.75 at Telsey on weak sales
- Leslie’s reports 12% sales decline amid challenging weather conditions
- Leslie’s appoints Amy College as new chief merchandising officer
- Leslie’s stock price target cut to $1 by Mizuho on margin pressure
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF Q1 2025 Commentary (EBIT)
- Level Up Your Pool Game with Leslie’s Refreshed Pool Perks Rewards Program
- Leslie’s Poolmart Inc. credit rating downgraded at S&P amid weaker business prospects
- Stifel raises Leslie’s stock target to $0.57, maintains hold rating
- The 1-Minute Market Report April 13, 2025
일일 변동 비율
0.27 0.29
년간 변동
0.27 3.64
- 이전 종가
- 0.28
- 시가
- 0.28
- Bid
- 0.28
- Ask
- 0.58
- 저가
- 0.27
- 고가
- 0.29
- 볼륨
- 2.400 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.00%
- 월 변동
- -15.15%
- 6개월 변동
- -62.16%
- 년간 변동율
- -91.08%
20 9월, 토요일