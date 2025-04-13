货币 / LESL
LESL: Leslie's Inc
0.28 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LESL汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点0.28和高点0.29进行交易。
关注Leslie's Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
0.28 0.29
年范围
0.27 3.64
- 前一天收盘价
- 0.28
- 开盘价
- 0.29
- 卖价
- 0.28
- 买价
- 0.58
- 最低价
- 0.28
- 最高价
- 0.29
- 交易量
- 1.502 K
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- -15.15%
- 6个月变化
- -62.16%
- 年变化
- -91.08%
