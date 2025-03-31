Currencies / LESL
LESL: Leslie's Inc
0.28 USD 0.05 (15.15%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LESL exchange rate has changed by -15.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.27 and at a high of 0.29.
Follow Leslie's Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LESL News
- Leslie’s appoints Jeff White as new CFO effective October 5
- U.S. earnings season showed consumer is feeling good, Mizuho says
- Leslie’s CFR downgraded to Caa3 by Moody’s amid financial struggles
- Leslie’s Poolmart downgraded to ’CCC+’ amid weak sales, high debt
- Leslie’s stock price target lowered to $0.50 from $0.75 at Loop Capital
- Leslie’s stock price target lowered to $0.35 from $0.65 at Jefferies
- Leslie’s stock price target lowered to $0.35 at Telsey on weak demand
- Leslie's, Inc. (LESL) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Analysts Estimate Kenvue (KVUE) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Leslie’s stock price target lowered to $0.47 by Stifel on weak results
- Leslie’s stock price target lowered to $0.75 from $1.00 at Loop Capital
- Procter & Gamble (PG) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Leslie’s shares plunge as Q3 sales decline, 2025 guidance withdrawn
- Leslie’s stock price target lowered to $0.75 at Telsey on weak sales
- Leslie’s reports 12% sales decline amid challenging weather conditions
- Leslie’s appoints Amy College as new chief merchandising officer
- Leslie’s stock price target cut to $1 by Mizuho on margin pressure
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF Q1 2025 Commentary (EBIT)
- Level Up Your Pool Game with Leslie’s Refreshed Pool Perks Rewards Program
- Leslie’s Poolmart Inc. credit rating downgraded at S&P amid weaker business prospects
- Stifel raises Leslie’s stock target to $0.57, maintains hold rating
- The 1-Minute Market Report April 13, 2025
- The 1-Minute Market Report March 30, 2025
Daily Range
0.27 0.29
Year Range
0.27 3.64
- Previous Close
- 0.33
- Open
- 0.28
- Bid
- 0.28
- Ask
- 0.58
- Low
- 0.27
- High
- 0.29
- Volume
- 3.445 K
- Daily Change
- -15.15%
- Month Change
- -15.15%
- 6 Months Change
- -62.16%
- Year Change
- -91.08%
