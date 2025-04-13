Valute / LESL
LESL: Leslie's Inc
0.28 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LESL ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.27 e ad un massimo di 0.29.
Segui le dinamiche di Leslie's Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
LESL News
- Leslie’s nomina Jeff White come nuovo CFO a partire dal 5 ottobre
- Leslie’s appoints Jeff White as new CFO effective October 5
- U.S. earnings season showed consumer is feeling good, Mizuho says
- Leslie’s CFR downgraded to Caa3 by Moody’s amid financial struggles
- Leslie’s Poolmart downgraded to ’CCC+’ amid weak sales, high debt
- Leslie’s stock price target lowered to $0.50 from $0.75 at Loop Capital
- Leslie’s stock price target lowered to $0.35 from $0.65 at Jefferies
- Leslie’s stock price target lowered to $0.35 at Telsey on weak demand
- Leslie's, Inc. (LESL) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Analysts Estimate Kenvue (KVUE) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Leslie’s stock price target lowered to $0.47 by Stifel on weak results
- Leslie’s stock price target lowered to $0.75 from $1.00 at Loop Capital
- Procter & Gamble (PG) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Leslie’s shares plunge as Q3 sales decline, 2025 guidance withdrawn
- Leslie’s stock price target lowered to $0.75 at Telsey on weak sales
- Leslie’s reports 12% sales decline amid challenging weather conditions
- Leslie’s appoints Amy College as new chief merchandising officer
- Leslie’s stock price target cut to $1 by Mizuho on margin pressure
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF Q1 2025 Commentary (EBIT)
- Level Up Your Pool Game with Leslie’s Refreshed Pool Perks Rewards Program
- Leslie’s Poolmart Inc. credit rating downgraded at S&P amid weaker business prospects
- Stifel raises Leslie’s stock target to $0.57, maintains hold rating
- The 1-Minute Market Report April 13, 2025
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.27 0.29
Intervallo Annuale
0.27 3.64
- Chiusura Precedente
- 0.28
- Apertura
- 0.28
- Bid
- 0.28
- Ask
- 0.58
- Minimo
- 0.27
- Massimo
- 0.29
- Volume
- 2.400 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- -15.15%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -62.16%
- Variazione Annuale
- -91.08%
21 settembre, domenica