Moedas / LC
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
LC: LendingClub Corporation
17.46 USD 0.22 (1.28%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LC para hoje mudou para 1.28%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 17.25 e o mais alto foi 17.51.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas LendingClub Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LC Notícias
- LendingClub (LC) Is Up 0.48% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Pagaya Becomes Profitable: How to Play This Fintech Innovator?
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in LendingClub Stock?
- LendingClub CRO Armstrong sells $90k in shares
- Is UPST Stock a Buy, Hold, or Sell After Its 43.7% Three-Month Rally?
- Bread Financial Stock Near 52-Week High: What Should Investors Do?
- Dave: Richly Priced In A Competitive Space (NASDAQ:DAVE)
- Should You Buy LendingClub (LC) After Golden Cross?
- How to Play Pagaya Stock After Upbeat Q2 Earnings Performance?
- LendingClub: Raising Price Target After Blowout Quarter (NYSE:LC)
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in LendingClub Stock?
- Pagaya Q2 Earnings on the Cards: A Smart Buy or Risky Bet?
- 8 Reasons Why Enova’s Business Model Is Built For This Cycle (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:ENVA)
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 4th
- Top 2 Financial Stocks That May Collapse This Month - LendingClub (NYSE:LC), Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)
- This Fintech Did All The Right Things During the Downturn. Now It's Reaping the Benefits, and Shares Are Still a Bargain.
- Reducing My LendingClub Rating Due To Macro Concerns (NYSE:LC)
- 3 Finance Stocks to Watch After Crushing Earnings Expectations: BCS, CINF, LC
- LendingClub (LC) Q2 EPS Jumps 154%
- Marvell, Fortress Transport lead market cap stock movers Wednesday
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raises LendingClub stock price target to $16.50 on growth
- Why Shares of LendingClub Are Soaring Today
- Fortress Transport, Teradyne lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- Why LendingClub Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL), AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)
Faixa diária
17.25 17.51
Faixa anual
7.90 18.74
- Fechamento anterior
- 17.24
- Open
- 17.42
- Bid
- 17.46
- Ask
- 17.76
- Low
- 17.25
- High
- 17.51
- Volume
- 454
- Mudança diária
- 1.28%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.18%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 71.85%
- Mudança anual
- 52.62%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh