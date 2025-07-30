通貨 / LC
LC: LendingClub Corporation
17.64 USD 0.40 (2.32%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LCの今日の為替レートは、2.32%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり17.25の安値と17.82の高値で取引されました。
LendingClub Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
17.25 17.82
1年のレンジ
7.90 18.74
- 以前の終値
- 17.24
- 始値
- 17.42
- 買値
- 17.64
- 買値
- 17.94
- 安値
- 17.25
- 高値
- 17.82
- 出来高
- 2.423 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.32%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.25%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 73.62%
- 1年の変化
- 54.20%
