Divisas / LC
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
LC: LendingClub Corporation
17.24 USD 0.04 (0.23%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de LC de hoy ha cambiado un 0.23%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 16.80, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 17.66.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas LendingClub Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LC News
- LendingClub (LC) Is Up 0.48% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Pagaya Becomes Profitable: How to Play This Fintech Innovator?
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in LendingClub Stock?
- LendingClub CRO Armstrong sells $90k in shares
- Is UPST Stock a Buy, Hold, or Sell After Its 43.7% Three-Month Rally?
- Bread Financial Stock Near 52-Week High: What Should Investors Do?
- Dave: Richly Priced In A Competitive Space (NASDAQ:DAVE)
- Should You Buy LendingClub (LC) After Golden Cross?
- How to Play Pagaya Stock After Upbeat Q2 Earnings Performance?
- LendingClub: Raising Price Target After Blowout Quarter (NYSE:LC)
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in LendingClub Stock?
- Pagaya Q2 Earnings on the Cards: A Smart Buy or Risky Bet?
- 8 Reasons Why Enova’s Business Model Is Built For This Cycle (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:ENVA)
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 4th
- Top 2 Financial Stocks That May Collapse This Month - LendingClub (NYSE:LC), Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)
- This Fintech Did All The Right Things During the Downturn. Now It's Reaping the Benefits, and Shares Are Still a Bargain.
- Reducing My LendingClub Rating Due To Macro Concerns (NYSE:LC)
- 3 Finance Stocks to Watch After Crushing Earnings Expectations: BCS, CINF, LC
- LendingClub (LC) Q2 EPS Jumps 154%
- Marvell, Fortress Transport lead market cap stock movers Wednesday
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raises LendingClub stock price target to $16.50 on growth
- Why Shares of LendingClub Are Soaring Today
- Fortress Transport, Teradyne lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- Why LendingClub Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL), AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)
Rango diario
16.80 17.66
Rango anual
7.90 18.74
- Cierres anteriores
- 17.20
- Open
- 17.23
- Bid
- 17.24
- Ask
- 17.54
- Low
- 16.80
- High
- 17.66
- Volumen
- 2.463 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.23%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.86%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 69.69%
- Cambio anual
- 50.70%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B