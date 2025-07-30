货币 / LC
LC: LendingClub Corporation
17.51 USD 0.31 (1.80%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LC汇率已更改1.80%。当日，交易品种以低点17.18和高点17.66进行交易。
关注LendingClub Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
LC新闻
日范围
17.18 17.66
年范围
7.90 18.74
- 前一天收盘价
- 17.20
- 开盘价
- 17.23
- 卖价
- 17.51
- 买价
- 17.81
- 最低价
- 17.18
- 最高价
- 17.66
- 交易量
- 513
- 日变化
- 1.80%
- 月变化
- 4.47%
- 6个月变化
- 72.34%
- 年变化
- 53.06%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值