LC: LendingClub Corporation
17.64 USD 0.40 (2.32%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von LC hat sich für heute um 2.32% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 17.25 bis zu einem Hoch von 17.82 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die LendingClub Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
17.25 17.82
Jahresspanne
7.90 18.74
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 17.24
- Eröffnung
- 17.42
- Bid
- 17.64
- Ask
- 17.94
- Tief
- 17.25
- Hoch
- 17.82
- Volumen
- 2.423 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.32%
- Monatsänderung
- 5.25%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 73.62%
- Jahresänderung
- 54.20%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K