LC: LendingClub Corporation

17.64 USD 0.40 (2.32%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von LC hat sich für heute um 2.32% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 17.25 bis zu einem Hoch von 17.82 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die LendingClub Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
17.25 17.82
Jahresspanne
7.90 18.74
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
17.24
Eröffnung
17.42
Bid
17.64
Ask
17.94
Tief
17.25
Hoch
17.82
Volumen
2.423 K
Tagesänderung
2.32%
Monatsänderung
5.25%
6-Monatsänderung
73.62%
Jahresänderung
54.20%
