LC: LendingClub Corporation

17.62 USD 0.02 (0.11%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LC ha avuto una variazione del -0.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.36 e ad un massimo di 17.77.

Segui le dinamiche di LendingClub Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
17.36 17.77
Intervallo Annuale
7.90 18.74
Chiusura Precedente
17.64
Apertura
17.68
Bid
17.62
Ask
17.92
Minimo
17.36
Massimo
17.77
Volume
2.059 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.11%
Variazione Mensile
5.13%
Variazione Semestrale
73.43%
Variazione Annuale
54.02%
