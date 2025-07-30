Valute / LC
LC: LendingClub Corporation
17.62 USD 0.02 (0.11%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LC ha avuto una variazione del -0.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.36 e ad un massimo di 17.77.
Segui le dinamiche di LendingClub Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
17.36 17.77
Intervallo Annuale
7.90 18.74
- Chiusura Precedente
- 17.64
- Apertura
- 17.68
- Bid
- 17.62
- Ask
- 17.92
- Minimo
- 17.36
- Massimo
- 17.77
- Volume
- 2.059 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.11%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.13%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 73.43%
- Variazione Annuale
- 54.02%
20 settembre, sabato