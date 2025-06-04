Moedas / KOS
KOS: Kosmos Energy Ltd (DE)
1.78 USD 0.02 (1.11%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do KOS para hoje mudou para -1.11%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.77 e o mais alto foi 1.85.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Kosmos Energy Ltd (DE). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
KOS Notícias
Faixa diária
1.77 1.85
Faixa anual
1.38 4.69
- 1.80
- 1.82
- 1.78
- 2.08
- 1.77
- 1.85
- 1.428 K
- -1.11%
- 0.00%
- -22.94%
- -55.50%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- 23.2
- 3.7
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 5.6
- 7.6
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 231 mil
- 282 mil
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- 1.920 milh
- 1.935 milh
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- -0.5%
- -0.2%
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 1.734%
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
-
- $123.1 bilh
- $150.8 bilh