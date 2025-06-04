クォートセクション
通貨 / KOS
KOS: Kosmos Energy Ltd (DE)

1.75 USD 0.05 (2.78%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

KOSの今日の為替レートは、-2.78%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.75の安値と1.85の高値で取引されました。

Kosmos Energy Ltd (DE)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
1.75 1.85
1年のレンジ
1.38 4.69
以前の終値
1.80
始値
1.82
買値
1.75
買値
2.05
安値
1.75
高値
1.85
出来高
4.163 K
1日の変化
-2.78%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.69%
6ヶ月の変化
-24.24%
1年の変化
-56.25%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K