KOS: Kosmos Energy Ltd (DE)
1.75 USD 0.05 (2.78%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
KOSの今日の為替レートは、-2.78%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.75の安値と1.85の高値で取引されました。
Kosmos Energy Ltd (DE)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
KOS News
- 3 Energy Stocks Under $5 With Strong Value Fundamentals
- Patient Capital's Q2 2025 Top Contributors And Detractors
- Kosmos Energy Ltd. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:KOS)
- Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Kosmos Energy KOS Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Kosmos Energy Q2 2025 reveals EPS miss, stock falls
- Kosmos Energy Q2 2025 slides: Cash generation focus amid production gains
- Kosmos Energy Posts Downbeat Q2 Results, Joins HilleVax And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX), Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)
- Kosmos (KOS) Q2 Revenue Falls 13%
- Kosmos Energy earnings missed by $0.14, revenue fell short of estimates
- Kosmos Energy Q2 loss wider than expected, full-year outlook lowered
- MercadoLibre, Palantir, Vertex lead earnings reports Monday
- Kosmos Energy: Contrarian Investment With Potential For Significant Returns
- Should Value Investors Buy Kosmos Energy (KOS) Stock?
- Patient Capital Management Q2 2025 Investment Review
- Golar LNG’s FLNG Gimi begins commercial operations for GTA project
- Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project reaches commercial operations
- Kosmos Energy credit rating downgraded to ’CCC+’ by S&P on refinancing risk
- Unusual Machines, Celldex Therapeutics, RH And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Bunge Global (NYSE:BG), AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA)
- kosmos energy holds annual meeting, elects directors
- Kosmos Energy stock holds steady as Benchmark maintains rating
- Kosmos Energy Gets Major Reserve Boost From Ghana License Extension - Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)
- The Government of Ghana, Tullow Oil, Kosmos Energy, PetroSA, GNPC and Explorco Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Extend Ghana Production Licenses to 2040
- Ghana extends oil licenses with Tullow and partners to 2040
1日のレンジ
1.75 1.85
1年のレンジ
1.38 4.69
- 以前の終値
- 1.80
- 始値
- 1.82
- 買値
- 1.75
- 買値
- 2.05
- 安値
- 1.75
- 高値
- 1.85
- 出来高
- 4.163 K
- 1日の変化
- -2.78%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.69%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -24.24%
- 1年の変化
- -56.25%
