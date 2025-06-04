KurseKategorien
KOS: Kosmos Energy Ltd (DE)

1.75 USD 0.05 (2.78%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von KOS hat sich für heute um -2.78% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.75 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.85 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Kosmos Energy Ltd (DE)-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
1.75 1.85
Jahresspanne
1.38 4.69
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
1.80
Eröffnung
1.82
Bid
1.75
Ask
2.05
Tief
1.75
Hoch
1.85
Volumen
4.163 K
Tagesänderung
-2.78%
Monatsänderung
-1.69%
6-Monatsänderung
-24.24%
Jahresänderung
-56.25%
