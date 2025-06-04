Währungen / KOS
KOS: Kosmos Energy Ltd (DE)
1.75 USD 0.05 (2.78%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von KOS hat sich für heute um -2.78% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.75 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.85 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Kosmos Energy Ltd (DE)-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
KOS News
- 3 Energy Stocks Under $5 With Strong Value Fundamentals
- Patient Capital's Q2 2025 Top Contributors And Detractors
- Kosmos Energy Ltd. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:KOS)
- Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Kosmos Energy KOS Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Kosmos Energy Q2 2025 reveals EPS miss, stock falls
- Kosmos Energy Q2 2025 slides: Cash generation focus amid production gains
- Kosmos Energy Posts Downbeat Q2 Results, Joins HilleVax And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX), Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)
- Kosmos (KOS) Q2 Revenue Falls 13%
- Kosmos Energy earnings missed by $0.14, revenue fell short of estimates
- Kosmos Energy Q2 loss wider than expected, full-year outlook lowered
- MercadoLibre, Palantir, Vertex lead earnings reports Monday
- Kosmos Energy: Contrarian Investment With Potential For Significant Returns
- Should Value Investors Buy Kosmos Energy (KOS) Stock?
- Patient Capital Management Q2 2025 Investment Review
- Golar LNG’s FLNG Gimi begins commercial operations for GTA project
- Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project reaches commercial operations
- Kosmos Energy credit rating downgraded to ’CCC+’ by S&P on refinancing risk
- Unusual Machines, Celldex Therapeutics, RH And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Bunge Global (NYSE:BG), AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA)
- kosmos energy holds annual meeting, elects directors
- Kosmos Energy stock holds steady as Benchmark maintains rating
- Kosmos Energy Gets Major Reserve Boost From Ghana License Extension - Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)
- The Government of Ghana, Tullow Oil, Kosmos Energy, PetroSA, GNPC and Explorco Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Extend Ghana Production Licenses to 2040
- Ghana extends oil licenses with Tullow and partners to 2040
Tagesspanne
1.75 1.85
Jahresspanne
1.38 4.69
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.80
- Eröffnung
- 1.82
- Bid
- 1.75
- Ask
- 2.05
- Tief
- 1.75
- Hoch
- 1.85
- Volumen
- 4.163 K
- Tagesänderung
- -2.78%
- Monatsänderung
- -1.69%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -24.24%
- Jahresänderung
- -56.25%
