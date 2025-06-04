Divisas / KOS
KOS: Kosmos Energy Ltd (DE)
1.80 USD 0.03 (1.64%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de KOS de hoy ha cambiado un -1.64%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 1.76, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 1.86.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Kosmos Energy Ltd (DE). El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
KOS News
- 3 Energy Stocks Under $5 With Strong Value Fundamentals
- Patient Capital's Q2 2025 Top Contributors And Detractors
- Kosmos Energy Ltd. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:KOS)
- Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Kosmos Energy KOS Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Kosmos Energy Q2 2025 reveals EPS miss, stock falls
- Kosmos Energy Q2 2025 slides: Cash generation focus amid production gains
- Kosmos Energy Posts Downbeat Q2 Results, Joins HilleVax And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX), Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)
- Kosmos (KOS) Q2 Revenue Falls 13%
- Kosmos Energy earnings missed by $0.14, revenue fell short of estimates
- Kosmos Energy Q2 loss wider than expected, full-year outlook lowered
- MercadoLibre, Palantir, Vertex lead earnings reports Monday
- Kosmos Energy: Contrarian Investment With Potential For Significant Returns
- Should Value Investors Buy Kosmos Energy (KOS) Stock?
- Patient Capital Management Q2 2025 Investment Review
- Golar LNG’s FLNG Gimi begins commercial operations for GTA project
- Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project reaches commercial operations
- Kosmos Energy credit rating downgraded to ’CCC+’ by S&P on refinancing risk
- Unusual Machines, Celldex Therapeutics, RH And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Bunge Global (NYSE:BG), AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA)
- kosmos energy holds annual meeting, elects directors
- Kosmos Energy stock holds steady as Benchmark maintains rating
- Kosmos Energy Gets Major Reserve Boost From Ghana License Extension - Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)
- The Government of Ghana, Tullow Oil, Kosmos Energy, PetroSA, GNPC and Explorco Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Extend Ghana Production Licenses to 2040
- Ghana extends oil licenses with Tullow and partners to 2040
Rango diario
1.76 1.86
Rango anual
1.38 4.69
- Cierres anteriores
- 1.83
- Open
- 1.78
- Bid
- 1.80
- Ask
- 2.10
- Low
- 1.76
- High
- 1.86
- Volumen
- 4.714 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.64%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.12%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -22.08%
- Cambio anual
- -55.00%
