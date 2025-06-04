통화 / KOS
KOS: Kosmos Energy Ltd (DE)
1.69 USD 0.06 (3.43%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
KOS 환율이 오늘 -3.43%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.65이고 고가는 1.78이었습니다.
Kosmos Energy Ltd (DE) 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
1.65 1.78
년간 변동
1.38 4.69
- 이전 종가
- 1.75
- 시가
- 1.77
- Bid
- 1.69
- Ask
- 1.99
- 저가
- 1.65
- 고가
- 1.78
- 볼륨
- 6.693 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.43%
- 월 변동
- -5.06%
- 6개월 변동
- -26.84%
- 년간 변동율
- -57.75%
20 9월, 토요일