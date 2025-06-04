Valute / KOS
KOS: Kosmos Energy Ltd (DE)
1.69 USD 0.06 (3.43%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KOS ha avuto una variazione del -3.43% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.65 e ad un massimo di 1.78.
Segui le dinamiche di Kosmos Energy Ltd (DE). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.65 1.78
Intervallo Annuale
1.38 4.69
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.75
- Apertura
- 1.77
- Bid
- 1.69
- Ask
- 1.99
- Minimo
- 1.65
- Massimo
- 1.78
- Volume
- 6.693 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.43%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.06%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -26.84%
- Variazione Annuale
- -57.75%
