KOS: Kosmos Energy Ltd (DE)

1.69 USD 0.06 (3.43%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio KOS ha avuto una variazione del -3.43% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.65 e ad un massimo di 1.78.

Segui le dinamiche di Kosmos Energy Ltd (DE). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.65 1.78
Intervallo Annuale
1.38 4.69
Chiusura Precedente
1.75
Apertura
1.77
Bid
1.69
Ask
1.99
Minimo
1.65
Massimo
1.78
Volume
6.693 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.43%
Variazione Mensile
-5.06%
Variazione Semestrale
-26.84%
Variazione Annuale
-57.75%
20 settembre, sabato