Moedas / JNPR
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
JNPR: Juniper Networks Inc
39.94 USD 0.04 (0.10%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do JNPR para hoje mudou para 0.10%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 39.92 e o mais alto foi 39.96.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Juniper Networks Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- D1
- W1
- MN
JNPR Notícias
- Stock Market Week Ahead: A Payrolls Showdown, Plus Zscaler, Credo And Broadcom
- MS upgrades HPE as enterprise hardware demand holds up
- Evercore says HPE set for upside after Juniper deal closes
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise to redeem $2.5 billion of 4.900% notes in September
- Arista Delivers Q2 Earnings, Revenue Beat Powered By Cloud Customers
- Two US Justice Dept antitrust officials fired over merger controversy, source says
- Citi resumes HPE at Buy on Juniper synergies
- Citi resumes HP Enterprise stock coverage with Buy rating on Juniper deal
- Goldman Sachs reinstates HP Enterprise stock with Neutral rating
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on AppLovin stock ahead of Q2 results
- JP Morgan upgrades HPE on post-Juniper deal upside
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock rises after Elliott Investment pact
- Citi reiterates Buy rating on AppLovin stock ahead of Q2 earnings
- UBS reiterates Neutral rating on HP Enterprise stock, maintains $18 target
- Why This Public-Private Tech Darling Is Currently Among The Best Names To Watch
- HP Enterprise stock price target raised to $24 at BofA on Juniper synergies
- HP Enterprise stock price target raised to $25 from $22 at Evercore ISI
- Analysis-Trump’s antitrust enforcers ’get out of the way’ of multibillion-dollar deals
- HP Enterprise stock rating reiterated by Raymond James on Juniper acquisition
- Raymond James reiterates Market Perform rating on Robinhood stock
- Robinhood: chief technology officer Pinner sells $548k in stock
- Scotiabank initiates AppLovin stock coverage with Outperform rating
- S&P Global revises HPE outlook to stable after Juniper acquisition
- Top Large Cap Gainers Last Week - Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), Nike (NYSE:NKE), Snap (NYSE:SNAP)
Faixa diária
39.92 39.96
Faixa anual
33.42 39.96
- Fechamento anterior
- 39.90
- Open
- 39.95
- Bid
- 39.94
- Ask
- 40.24
- Low
- 39.92
- High
- 39.96
- Volume
- 6.824 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.10%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.03%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 15.27%
- Mudança anual
- 5.89%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh