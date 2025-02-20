Moedas / JAKK
JAKK: JAKKS Pacific Inc
18.25 USD 0.28 (1.56%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do JAKK para hoje mudou para 1.56%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 18.02 e o mais alto foi 18.33.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas JAKKS Pacific Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
18.02 18.33
Faixa anual
16.87 35.79
- Fechamento anterior
- 17.97
- Open
- 18.15
- Bid
- 18.25
- Ask
- 18.55
- Low
- 18.02
- High
- 18.33
- Volume
- 70
- Mudança diária
- 1.56%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.22%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -25.48%
- Mudança anual
- -28.40%
