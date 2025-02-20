Divisas / JAKK
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
JAKK: JAKKS Pacific Inc
17.97 USD 0.04 (0.22%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de JAKK de hoy ha cambiado un -0.22%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 17.90, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 18.42.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas JAKKS Pacific Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JAKK News
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 12th
- Interpreting Jakks (JAKK) International Revenue Trends
- JAKKS Pacific Stock: Caught In Tariff Turmoil (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:JAKK)
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:JAKK)
- Jakks Pacific (JAKK) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- JAKKS Pacific earnings beat by $0.21, revenue fell short of estimates
- Hasbro (HAS) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- White Brook Capital Partners Q2 2025 Commentary
- Got $1,000? 5 Stocks to Buy Now While They're On Sale
- Analysts Estimate Jakks Pacific (JAKK) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Affirm and JAKKS Pacific have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Bear of the Day: JAKKS Pacific (JAKK)
- My 5 Favorite Stocks to Buy Right Now
- JAKKS Pacific secures new $67.5 million credit facility through 2030
- Hasbro Stock Earns Relative Strength Rating Upgrade
- JAKKS Pacific Stock: A Rare Positive Risk Premium (NASDAQ:JAKK)
- JAKKS Pacific surges 18% on strong Q1 earnings beat
- Top 3 Consumer Stocks That Are Set To Fly This Quarter - Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT), Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN)
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:JAKK)
- JAKKS Pacific shares tumble as Q4 results miss estimates
Rango diario
17.90 18.42
Rango anual
16.87 35.79
- Cierres anteriores
- 18.01
- Open
- 18.11
- Bid
- 17.97
- Ask
- 18.27
- Low
- 17.90
- High
- 18.42
- Volumen
- 292
- Cambio diario
- -0.22%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.64%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -26.62%
- Cambio anual
- -29.50%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B