QuotesSections
Currencies / JAKK
Back to US Stock Market

JAKK: JAKKS Pacific Inc

18.01 USD 0.06 (0.33%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

JAKK exchange rate has changed by -0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.96 and at a high of 18.88.

Follow JAKKS Pacific Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

JAKK News

Daily Range
17.96 18.88
Year Range
16.87 35.79
Previous Close
18.07
Open
18.35
Bid
18.01
Ask
18.31
Low
17.96
High
18.88
Volume
238
Daily Change
-0.33%
Month Change
1.87%
6 Months Change
-26.46%
Year Change
-29.34%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%