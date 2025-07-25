Moedas / IR
IR: Ingersoll Rand Inc
79.00 USD 1.32 (1.70%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IR para hoje mudou para 1.70%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 77.85 e o mais alto foi 80.20.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Ingersoll Rand Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
IR Notícias
Faixa diária
77.85 80.20
Faixa anual
65.61 106.03
- Fechamento anterior
- 77.68
- Open
- 78.06
- Bid
- 79.00
- Ask
- 79.30
- Low
- 77.85
- High
- 80.20
- Volume
- 11.249 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.70%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.10%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.79%
- Mudança anual
- -19.49%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh