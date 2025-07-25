通貨 / IR
IR: Ingersoll Rand Inc
81.54 USD 2.54 (3.22%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IRの今日の為替レートは、3.22%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり79.34の安値と81.59の高値で取引されました。
Ingersoll Rand Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
79.34 81.59
1年のレンジ
65.61 106.03
- 以前の終値
- 79.00
- 始値
- 79.57
- 買値
- 81.54
- 買値
- 81.84
- 安値
- 79.34
- 高値
- 81.59
- 出来高
- 7.971 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.22%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.32%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 2.40%
- 1年の変化
- -16.90%
