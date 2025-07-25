クォートセクション
IR: Ingersoll Rand Inc

81.54 USD 2.54 (3.22%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IRの今日の為替レートは、3.22%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり79.34の安値と81.59の高値で取引されました。

Ingersoll Rand Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
79.34 81.59
1年のレンジ
65.61 106.03
以前の終値
79.00
始値
79.57
買値
81.54
買値
81.84
安値
79.34
高値
81.59
出来高
7.971 K
1日の変化
3.22%
1ヶ月の変化
3.32%
6ヶ月の変化
2.40%
1年の変化
-16.90%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K