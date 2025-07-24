Valute / IR
IR: Ingersoll Rand Inc
81.60 USD 0.06 (0.07%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IR ha avuto una variazione del 0.07% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 80.37 e ad un massimo di 82.23.
Segui le dinamiche di Ingersoll Rand Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
80.37 82.23
Intervallo Annuale
65.61 106.03
- Chiusura Precedente
- 81.54
- Apertura
- 81.78
- Bid
- 81.60
- Ask
- 81.90
- Minimo
- 80.37
- Massimo
- 82.23
- Volume
- 10.032 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.07%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.40%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.47%
- Variazione Annuale
- -16.84%
20 settembre, sabato